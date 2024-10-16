Curtis Cost's Newsletter
KAMALA 4 - Now Accused of Plagiarism!!!
Kamala Harris has now been accused of multiple incidents of plagiarism in her 2009 book: Smart On Crime. Her book came out as she was running for the…
Oct 16
•
Curtis Cost
9
2
PROPOSAL ONE – THE GREATEST THREAT TO PARENTAL RIGHTS!
Our New York group has been so effective at stopping the passage of bad bills that threaten medical freedom, that they are now trying to bypass the New…
Oct 13
•
Curtis Cost
19
5
KAMALA 3: Illegal Migrants To Hurricanes - Is It Time For Kamala To Resign??!
A recent report from ICE revealed that hundreds of thousands of illegal and unvetted migrants have been allowed into the United States by Border Czar…
Oct 9
•
Curtis Cost
9
5
Nightmare In Asheville - Interview With Maureen McDonnell
I had the honor of interviewing Maureen McDonnell, who has been a health freedom activist for many years, and she is the founder of Millions Against…
Oct 7
•
Curtis Cost
16
9
September 2024
Harlem Rally- COVID-19 Shots: Dangerous To Babies!!
The Harlem Rally against COVID-19 shots being given to babies, was a huge success!
Sep 22
•
Curtis Cost
20
6
CHDTV Interview: Harlem Rally To Oppose COVID-19 Shots to Babies
On Monday, September 9th, I was interviewed on CHD TV.
Sep 10
•
Curtis Cost
22
12
August 2024
Vaxxed III - Interview With Polly Tommey and Dr. Brian Hooker
I had the honor of interviewing Polly Tommey and Dr.
Aug 29
•
Curtis Cost
23
15
New Yorkers Are Under Attack! - They're Spraying People With Pesticide Poisons!
I just found out yesterday evening, August 26, that New York City was once again spraying its citizens with toxic pesticides! Yes, they started spraying…
Aug 27
•
Curtis Cost
23
19
PROTOCOL 7 - Dr. Andrew Wakefield UNCENSORED!
I had the honor once again to interview the world-famous and fearless warrior – Dr.
Aug 13
•
Curtis Cost
15
7
Robert Kennedy Jr. In NY Court
Once again obstacles are being placed in the way of Robert F.
Aug 8
•
Curtis Cost
9
1
KAMALA 2 - IT'S MUCH WORSE!
This video exposes far more chilling and disturbing things about Kamala Harris.
Aug 4
•
Curtis Cost
26
9
July 2024
KAMALA - What They Don't Want You To Know!
A lot has happened in less than two weeks.
Jul 25
•
Curtis Cost
14
6
19:52
