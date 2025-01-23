I organized a Zoom call meeting on January 21 of outstanding activists from across the country to discuss ideas on how we can help Robert F. Kennedy Jr be appointed to the position of Secretary of Health and Human Services.

The United States Senate will most likely interview Mr. Kennedy sometime next week. Everyone should watch this short video and then follow the simple steps in it to start reaching out to your senators and sharing this with your networks.

This is a historic opportunity for America! Let’s make it happen!!

Curtis Cost

