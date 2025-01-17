How You Can Help Robert F. Kennedy Jr. To

Become The Secretary Of Health And Human Services

I spoke to Mary Holland; the CEO of Children’s Health Defense and I asked her what is the most important thing that people could do right now to help RFK Jr. in being appointed to the position of Secretary of Health and Human Services. She said that the focus should be on getting people to contact their U.S. Senators and encouraging them to support his nomination.

Share

As a result of that conversation, I have put the following information together for people which includes: simple step by step on how to identify your U.S. Senator, several ways of reaching out to your senators, and two sample letters that you could use to send to your senators.

How to find your 2 U.S. Senators

1. Click the link: Stand For Health Freedom:

https://standforhealthfreedom.com/

2. Click Resources at the top of the website page 3. Click Find your legislator 4. Enter your zip code 5. Enter your mailing address 6. The next screen that pops up will be a list of your representatives starting with the name of the President, then the Vice President followed by the 2 U.S. Senators who represent your state. 7. When you click on one of your senator’s names, it will provide several phone numbers, fax numbers and social media websites where you can reach your representative. Please see the sample below:

Share Curtis Cost's Newsletter

SAMPLE LETTER 1

Dear Senator:

My name is:

I am one of your constituents.

I live at: Address

Phone

Email

I am writing to urge that you support the nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for Secretary of Health and Human Services

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is an ideal candidate to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, bringing decades of experience as a dedicated advocate for public health, environmental protection, and government transparency. His ability to address complex health challenges with integrity and independence has earned him respect across political lines.

Kennedy’s leadership has consistently focused on protecting vulnerable populations, safeguarding public health, and promoting accountability in public institutions. His strong commitment to evidence-based policies and willingness to engage diverse viewpoints make him uniquely qualified to restore trust in the nation’s health agencies.

As Secretary, Kennedy would work tirelessly to modernize the healthcare system, improve health equity, and rebuild public confidence in HHS, reflecting the values and priorities that senators and congress members hold for the American people.

SAMPLE LETTER 2

Dear Senator:

My name is:

I am one of your constituents.

I live at: Address

Phone

Email

I am writing to urge that you support the nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr for Secretary of Health and Human Services. Over a period of decades, he has demonstrated his commitment in fighting for the rights and safety of ordinary Americans. For these reasons, I think that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. would be an excellent choice for this position.

Message Curtis Cost

Please use one of these sample letters, or one that you create, to reach out to your U.S. Senators. Please also share this far and wide with your networks and encourage them to do the same. We need Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to become Secretary of Health and Human Services and you can help make this happen.

Thanks,

Curtis Cost

(Please excuse the glitch at the top that printed “Subscribe Now” 3 times. It wasn’t me and there is no way to delete them.)

Leave a comment