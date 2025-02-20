I had the honor of interviewing Dr. James Thorp, author of the book: SACRIFICE – How The Deadliest Vaccine In History Targeted The Most Vulnerable. The book is co-authored by Celia Farber. I was also joined by a very diverse panel who also asked no holds barred questions.

Share

Dr. Thorp unleashed shocking revelations about the horrific things that the COVID shots have done to pregnant women and their babies. As one listens to the facts and statistics involving this situation, it becomes hard to imagine how anyone or organization could approve the COVID injection for pregnant women and even worse, continue recommending and giving this concoction to pregnant women despite the extreme adverse reactions which included death.

Share Curtis Cost's Newsletter

Please watch this video in its entirety and share it with your networks to warn others. Everyone needs to know this information and order Dr. Thorp and Celia Farber’s book: Sacrifice.

Curtis Cost

Leave a comment