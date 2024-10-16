Kamala Harris has now been accused of multiple incidents of plagiarism in her 2009 book: Smart On Crime. Her book came out as she was running for the position of Attorney General in California.

A German researcher made this discovery and shared his findings, and it is starting to send shockwaves across the country. With only a few weeks before the 2024 Presidential election, some are wondering could these charges of plagiarism force her to drop out of the Presidential race just as Biden was forced to do the same when he was running for President in 1988 when he was also accused of plagiarism.

When I was in college, one of the greatest academic offenses that a student could commit was plagiarism! If someone was caught doing this that was enough for them to be kicked out of college. Personally, I find it to be among the dumbest offenses that a person could make. What's the big deal about using quotation marks and the proper citation for the work of others? Why would anyone in their right mind risk their academic and professional credibility by stealing the ideas of others?

Even worse, in the case of Kamala Harris, her book is entitled Smart On Crime, while at the same time engaging in multiple incidents of plagiarism inside the same book!!

Kamala is also accused of going so far as plagiarizing Dr. Martin Luther King Jr himself. Now she wants to be President of the United States! This is simply outrageous!

