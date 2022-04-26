Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website. Never miss an update. I will be posting interviews with leading figures in the health freedom movement as well as leading edge articles. Paid subscribers will also have access to exclusive content and be able to comment on posts, polls etc. I am the author of the book: Vaccines Are Dangerous. I have been giving lectures, interviews as well as organizing forums on the ineffectiveness and dangers of vaccines for decades. Now, things are worse than ever and the need for objective, reliable information is even more important. Those who are familiar with my work trust the content that I share.

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests.

To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.