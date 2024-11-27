Like most of America, I was thrilled when Donald Trump won the election for a second term in office. I have followed his campaign through all of the ups and downs, bogus legal challenges, and the other things done to stop him. Once Robert F. Kennedy Jr. joined forces with Trump, I also began doing my part to get the word out to people as to why they needed to vote for Trump. I even stayed up until about 5:00 AM listening to the results of the election on November 5th.

On November 6th, when most people were still celebrating Trump's victory, Letitia James had to rain on everything with a very threatening speech. She basically said that she was ready to do battle with Trump once again and that she had been collaborating with other liberal mayors to do just that. Personally, I was shocked by her timing the day after his election. I was even more shocked by her extreme hypocrisy. In her speech, she said:

“We will not compromise our values, or our integrity or our principles…. Because as Attorney General of this great state, it is my job to protect and defend the rights of New Yorkers and the rule of law.”

As I was listening to her say those words I kept wondering how long she could go without bursting out in laughter. Given some of the things she has already done, her noble-sounding speech was ludicrous!

TRUMP

She said that her job as Attorney General was “to protect and defend the rights of New Yorkers and the rule of law.” Nonetheless, when she was running for the office of attorney general, she vowed to get Trump! She wasn't even aware of any crime that he had committed, but her statements made it very clear that she was going to find something and that she was also committed to ultimately bankrupting Donald Trump! So much for her claims about defending the rights of New Yorkers and following the rule of law!

Ironically, Letitia James was probably the single most important reason for Trump's election victory. The American people could see that her charges against him were bogus especially when it was ruled that his Mar-A -Largo property was only worth $18 million despite experts arguing that his property was worth closer to a billion dollars.

The American people saw how unjust Letitia Jame’s lawsuit against Trump was and they realized that what she was doing undermined the credibility of our legal system. Her using the office of Attorney General to target a political opponent was wrong and a crime in and of itself. Also, by having Trump constantly running back and forth to court, Letitia James provided him with plenty of free airtime! New Yorkers also expressed their frustration with the justice departments and the unfair treatment of Trump by over 30 thousand of them showing up for his rally in the Bronx of all places! In addition, when Trump spoke at Madison Square Garden, hundreds of thousands of people showed up!

QUARANTINE CAMPS

Most New Yorkers and most Americans do not know that Letitia James has been, and still is fighting for the creation of China-style quarantine camps in New York State! Most people do not know about this because the mainstream media has been censoring this critical story.

Essentially, New York Governor, Kathy Hochul has been trying to put forth a regulation that would establish quarantine camps in New York State. This regulation would essentially have the power of a law. The problem is that the executive branch of the government cannot make laws. Only the legislative branch of the New York State government can make laws. Therefore, Governor Kathy Hochul is trying to assume authority that her office does not have. It is this discrepancy that has been the basis for legal actions to try and stop this regulation. Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox is the one who has filed the legal actions to stop the creation of quarantine camps in New York State.

New York State Attorney General, Letitia James, is the one who has been fighting for the establishment of quarantine camps in New York. This may seem difficult to believe, but it is the reality. Despite all of her smiles and assurances and claims of having values, James wants to create quarantine camps in the state of New York. If she succeeds it means that the government can pick up anyone and throw them into one of these quarantine camps that could be situated anywhere throughout the state of New York. They just need to claim that a person has or may have some type of disease, which does not even have to be contagious. They also would not have to provide any proof that a person was sick with anything, all that the government would need to do was make the claim.

A person would not even have a right to appear in court to defend themselves. Once a person is placed in one of these quarantine camps, all of their rights would be stripped away and they could be held in one of these facilities indefinitely. A person in one of these facilities would have to eat and drink whatever they are given. They would also be compelled to take whatever vaccines or other drugs that they are given. There also would not be any clear path to how a person could ever get freed from one of these nightmarish facilities. This is what Letitia James wants to be able to do to her own constituents. If she succeeds, then other states in America will most likely try to do the same. While Letitia James continues to scream bloody murder regarding President Trump, she is the one who the public should be afraid of!

I have organized numerous forums and rallies against these quarantine camps among other efforts especially to support attorney Bobbie Anne Cox’s effort. We have even held several rallies in front of Letitia Jame’s office at the State Office Building on 125th Street in Harlem. The case is on appeal right now.

In the video above, Letitia James becomes very defensive and even angry when asked about the quarantine camps she is supporting in court. She did everything in her power to shut down the person asking her about them. This is the same Letitia James who claims to have values and to be the defender of the rights of New Yorkers.

DRAG QUEEN STORY HOUR

Never before have I heard of an attorney general hosting a drag queen story hour for small children! I, like most people, would not believe it if I didn't see it for myself in news reports! How on earth could Letitia James talk about her noble values while at the same time promoting men dressing up like ugly women in front of children. Some of these events can become very sexually provocative.

They can also cause gender confusion as some of the experts in the video above share. Out of all the worthy causes that James could support, why would she choose something like this? By the way, in New York State, it is illegal for anyone under the age of 21 to attend a drag queen show. So much for Letitia James upholding the law.

