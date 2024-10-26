Cheree Peoples, an African American mother, exposes the vicious and cold-blooded nature of Kamala Harris. She shares her story of how Kamala Harris had her falsely arrested because her very sick daughter had missed a certain number of school days. The school's records clearly showed that her daughter Shalya Peoples was often hospitalized because of her condition.

Despite these facts, Kamala Harris put this woman and her daughter through a very disturbing nightmare that resulted and their becoming homeless, and a two-year battle to prevent the mother from going to jail. What Kamala did to this woman seems like something out of a horror movie. It's hard to imagine how any human being could inflict so much suffering on an innocent mother and her child.

Now that Kamala Harris is running for president, she is all smiles and trying to pass herself off as African American and a friend of the African American community despite what she did to this woman and many other African American people in California. Please watch this very brief video and share it with your networks. People need to know what kind of person Kamala Harris really is before they cast their vote.

Curtis Cost

