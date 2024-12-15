Our NY Group held its 3rd Annual Christmas Dinner on December 10 at Carmine’s Italian Restaurant in Manhattan to once again celebrate our efforts and our victories against bad bills in NY State.

We fight for parental rights, children’s rights and medical freedom. We are the foot soldiers who hold rallies all over New York. We hand out flyers and we talk to people about the issues. We organize forums, publish reports and meet with legislatures in Albany, NY.

Even though most New Yorkers don’t know who we are, we have, nonetheless, managed over the past 3 years to stop all bad bills related to our issues from passing! We have also been the most successful state in stopping such bills from passing. We have been able to accomplish all of this on a very tight budget based on some donations from supporters.

As one of the organizers, I am proud to say that we have an outstanding group of warriors who are on the streets talking to people during hot summer weather and freezing winter weather.

I realized that we needed to celebrate our efforts and as a result, we now have our annual Christmas dinner. It is a time for us to relax, share stories and enjoy fantastic food.

The attached brief video also includes some commentaries from our freedom fighters. Please share with your networks.

