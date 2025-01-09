On Tuesday, January 14th, 2025, our New York group of health freedom fighters will be heading back to Albany, NY to speak with legislators regarding some of the bad bills being considered as well as some of the good bills that are also pending.

Some of the bad bills threaten the medical privacy of adults while others seek to strip rights from parents regarding health decisions for their children! Not only do these and other bills threaten all New Yorkers, but they're also a threat to the entire country because what becomes law in New York State tends to spread across the country.

We will also be expressing our support for the good bills which seek to reinstate religious exemptions that were taken away back in 2019. We will also be fighting for city workers such as teachers, police and firefighters who were wrongly terminated from their jobs because they refused to take a COVID shot. In addition, we will be fighting for the right of doctors to write medical exemptions from vaccines without it being challenged and without any penalties to doctors for doing their job.

We have a great lineup of speakers including: Del Bigtree, Mary Holland, Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox, Attorney Tricia Lindsay and others.

In this video, we have several speakers who briefly provide more details about this event. In addition, information is given about the buses that will be available to take people to Albany. You can also get more information about buses, logistics and other issues by going to:

Teachers For Choice

Autism Action Network

https://www.autismactionnetwork.org/

Please share this information with your networks and try to join us in Albany. The more support we have, the stronger our impact on legislators.

Curtis Cost

