The feedback on our New York group Christmas dinner has been extremely positive! It's also important to point out that our volunteers at the dinner, did not have to pay for it. It was free!

This was made possible by our generous donors to Autism Action Network. They have also helped with our other activities during the course of the year. Anyone who would also like to support what we do, should make a donation to Autism Action Network:

https://www.autismactionnetwork.org/

Thanks,

Curtis Cost

