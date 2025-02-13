In this video, Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox discusses the latest updates regarding the battle to stop NY Governor Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James from introducing quarantine camps in NY State. It has been a rollercoaster ride over the past three years and the struggle is still not over. Bobbie Anne shared what are the next steps.

I joined this fight over 2 years ago which included organizing rallies throughout New York City, doing forums, interviews etc. Our New York group has been on the front lines handing out flyers, talking to people about the dangers of quarantine camps and reaching out to our elected officials.

Mary Holland, who is the CEO of Children’s Health Defense and Rosangel Perez of Cafecito Break, joined me in this dynamic and critical interview with Bobbie Anne Cox. The fate of New York State and America are at stake!

Curtis Cost

Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox

Children’s Health Defense

Cafecito Break

