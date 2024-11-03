President Trump held a historic rally in the heart of the Blue State of New York at Madison Square Garden. Many people spent the night on the streets hoping to get a seat inside. The 20,000 seats inside were filled. There were still hundreds of thousands of more people waiting outside. Screens were set up outside for people to view the presentations inside.

Share

The presentations were nothing less than dynamic! The speakers were exciting and they did not hold back in sharing disturbing insights that most people did not know.

Share Curtis Cost's Newsletter

Share Curtis Cost's Newsletter

Most of all, this rally was inspiring and gave great hope for America’s future. Here are some highlights.

Please share and leave a comment.

(My apologies about all of the extra polls. There was a glitch on Substack that I could not fix. There is no option for me to delete them.)

Curtis Cost

Leave a comment