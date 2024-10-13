Our New York group has been so effective at stopping the passage of bad bills that threaten medical freedom, that they are now trying to bypass the New York State Legislature by putting forth an amendment that trashes parental rights, religious rights and of course medical freedom in general. They are literally seeking to change the Constitution of the State of New York!

This new amendment is called Proposal One. It is also often referred to as “Prop One” or as “The Parent Replacement Act”. If this amendment is voted into law, it will be very difficult to reverse it in the foreseeable future. Even worse, what happens in New York often spreads to other states across the country, which means other states would try to pass similar legislation.

Those who are pushing for this amendment in New York, are also using very deceptive language which could easily trick the average New Yorker into thinking that this proposal is actually something very positive and good for the state. Here is the reality about this amendment:

· The New York State government could have more authority than parents in making medical and other important decisions for children.

· Children under the age of 18 could have the right to irreversible surgical and non-surgical transgender procedures without parental notice or approval.

· Schools could be banned from disclosing to parents that their children are becoming transgender.

· Biological males could be allowed to compete against biological females in school sports without restrictions.

· Protections for churches and other religious organizations and non-profits could be eroded regarding beliefs that run contrary to newly-created ‘rights’ in Prop One.

This forum features activists who expose the dangers of this bill and the lies that are being told to the public. Currently, the mainstream media is heavily focused on the presidential election, but this amendment will also be decided on election day in New York!

It is critical for everyone to encourage their friends, family, neighbors and social media networks to also understand the implications of this monstrous Proposal One, and to VOTE NO on election day.

Curtis Cost

LINKS:

The Parent Replacement Act

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/the-parent-replacement-act/

ProtectKidsNY.com

Please sure your thoughts by leaving a comment and responding to the poll.

