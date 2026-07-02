Rene Mitchell, who is running for NY State Assembly in District 45, in Brooklyn has come increasing attack and now they are trying to take her off the ballot. What she describels is horrific and completely contrary to what our democray is suppose to be about.

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Ms. Mitchell and the other members of the panel share the impressive work she has done over the years to help struggling people at all levels as well as what she wants to do in the NY State Assembly.

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