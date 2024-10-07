I had the honor of interviewing Maureen McDonnell, who has been a health freedom activist for many years, and she is the founder of Millions Against Mandates (MAM). Maureen lives in the Asheville, North Carolina area, and in this interview, she shares some of her first-hand experiences after Hurricane Helene devastated the area.
According to Mrs. McDonnell, the area looked like a war zone. Even though she has lived in that area for 19 years, she had never seen such destruction from a hurricane. In this interview, she explains why some are speculating as to whether or not there was something more going on.
Mrs. McDonnell also shared her frustration regarding the virtual absence of FEMA in providing any support to people who have lost their homes and are suffering horribly in so many different ways. She shares her thoughts about what may be at the heart of their lack of response.
Curtis Cost
Titanium? or lithium?
I find it very disturbing at the lack of response to the degree of suffering, not only in the Asheville area but also in Palestine, OH when the train derailed sending loads and loads of toxins into the water and air, in effect, poisoning those people. I'm sure you all remember the response to that - kind of the same as the response to Asheville. Its disgusting how our citizens are treated when they are hurting.