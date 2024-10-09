A recent report from ICE revealed that hundreds of thousands of illegal and unvetted migrants have been allowed into the United States by Border Czar Kamala Harris, despite their having criminal records which included rape and murder. By doing this, Kamala Harris deliberately put Americans in harms way! Young girls have been brutally raped and even killed because of the border policy of Kamala Harris! In this report, commentators suggest that Kamala Harris should be held responsible and that class action lawsuits should be filed. This report exposes additional shocking revelations.

Share

Share Curtis Cost's Newsletter

Hurricane Helene devastated parts of North Carolina especially in the Ashville area, but it took about a week for Kamala Harris to even go there. The local people are complaining that they are receiving little to no help from FEMA or other agencies. It is hard to believe just how coldblooded the Harris/Biden administration has been towards American citizens in their time of need. In contrast, they have poured billions of American taxpayer dollars into providing all types of services for those who are in this country illegally. The behavior of the Harris/Biden administration is shocking and disgraceful as this report reveals.

Please share this with your networks. Also, please share your thoughts by leaving a comment. Also, respond to the poll.

Curtis Cost

Leave a comment