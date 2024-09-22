The Harlem Rally against COVID-19 shots being given to babies, was a huge success! It took place on Thursday, September 19th in the heart of Harlem, on 125th street in front of the Adam Clayton Powell Jr State Office Building. We were also just one block away from the historic Apollo theater in Harlem.

For the previous week I was stressing out checking the weather every day, twice a day or more because there was a strong chance of rain. I said a prayer and my prayer was answered because we were granted a beautiful sunny day! Everything went as planned. We brought in several doctors, scientists, lawyers researchers and others from different parts of the country to attend this event. We even had the CEO of Children’s Health Defense, Attorney Mary Holland there.

In addition, we had the spirit drummers performing which raised the energy level of everyone, and made the whole event dynamic. Don't miss towards the end when the crowd starts dancing to the beat of their music! It was like a block party. It was very uplifting.

One by one, each speaker ripped into the Center for Disease Control which has been recommending to parents that they should give their babies over 6 months old the highly dangerous and even deadly COVID-19 shots. They also recommend that by nine months old babies have a total of 3 COVID injections. Each of the speakers made it very clear that this is a recipe for disaster! Nonetheless, doctor Mandy Cohen, the new director of the CDC, has been aggressively advising parents to have their babies injected with the COVID shot along with the flu shot. This time, the public gets to hear what Mandy Cohen has not been telling them!

The most important person regarding this rally, is YOU! It is up to YOU to get the word out about the information shared at this event. We do not have a multi-million dollar budget for advertising. This is why it is up to YOU to share this information with your family, friends, neighbors, community leaders, and your social media networks. The CDC is blatantly trying to take advantage of naive parents who don't know how dangerous the COVID-19 shots really are. There is going to be a massive wave of pain, suffering, and death among babies as a result of this diabolical plan to give them probably the most dangerous shot ever created. This is why it is up to YOU to take this seriously and devote some time to actually getting the word out to your contacts. The future of innocent babies are counting on YOU!

Curtis Cost