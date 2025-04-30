Curtis Cost's Newsletter

Elsa
And with an utterly untrustworthy media, we have almost no way of knowing what is real and what isn't. I know only one family in China, and that family is all fine. That proves nothing.

Big E
Horrifying!

Here is another corroborating report from Epoch Times (may require subscription or temporary login):

Residents Say Sudden Deaths Are Increasing in China. They told The Epoch Times that recently more young and middle-aged people around them have died suddenly. By Alex Wu (04/29/25)

https://www.theepochtimes.com/article/residents-say-sudden-deaths-are-increasing-in-china-5844867?utm_source=ref_share&utm_campaign=copy

_____

Could the US be involved in similar genocidal poisoning with mRNA injections, atmospheric injections (aka cloud seeding / geoengineering / weather engineering / etc.), engineered mosquito injections, soil injections (e.g., glyphosate and other toxics) and more?

