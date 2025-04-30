All across China, people are posting videos asking the same question: “Where have all the people gone?” They show images of major cities that used to be jam-packed with people, but now they are almost ghost towns. Busy malls are now virtually empty, and the same is true for what used to be busy streets. Cramped subways and buses are virtually deserted. Even major airports are nearly empty. Some have speculated that maybe millions of people decided to just move back to the countryside, but the only problem is that the villages in the countryside are also deserted. The furniture and personal items are still there, but the people are gone! The situation is like something out of a horror movie.

So, the question remains – “What happened to all of the missing people in China since 2020?” The short answer is – THEY ARE DEAD! Independent researchers have concluded that the population of China has declined by hundreds of millions of people, with some arguing that the deaths could be as high as 400 million people or more! Furthermore, they point to research that indicates that China does not have, nor did it ever have, 1.4 billion people, contrary to what the Chinese government claims.

In the video above, I show some of the horrific things that were taking place in China, which contributed to the massive loss of life in China. These include the fact that cities across China were sprayed relentlessly with multiple toxic disinfectants in what was claimed to be an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

CLOUDS OF DEATH

The AI program – CHATGPT- made it clear that disinfectants should never be sprayed on people:

“No, it is not safe for people to be sprayed with disinfectants.

Here’s why:

• Chemical exposure: Most disinfectants (like bleach solutions, alcohol sprays, and quaternary ammonium compounds) are intended for surfaces, not human skin, eyes, or lungs. Direct exposure can cause skin irritation, eye damage, and serious respiratory issues.

• Inhalation danger: Breathing in disinfectant mist or spray can irritate the respiratory tract and even cause long-term lung problems, especially for people with asthma or other conditions.

• Toxic absorption: Some disinfectant chemicals can be absorbed through the skin and may cause systemic toxicity, meaning they can harm organs like the liver or kidneys.

• Not effective: Spraying people does not effectively kill viruses or bacteria inside the body or prevent disease. In fact, organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO) strongly advise against spraying people with disinfectants.”

The AI program, GROK, drew the same conclusion:

“It is not safe for people to be sprayed with disinfectants. Disinfectants are designed for surfaces, not human skin or inhalation. Spraying them on people can cause skin irritation, respiratory issues, or toxicity, depending on the chemical.”

Despite the well-documented dangers of disinfectants, massive trucks and drones were spraying the Chinese people daily and sometimes twice a day! Many people started to have severe respiratory problems and other conditions.

Share

DRACONIAN LOCKDOWNS

Again, in a claimed effort to battle against COVID, the Chinese government instituted the most brutal lockdowns in the world. If just one person tested positive for COVID, they would lock down entire buildings and sometimes entire neighborhoods.

It's important to first note that the primary test that they were using in China was the PCR test, which is not reliable. In fact, the inventor of PCR was Nobel Prize winner Kary Mullis, PhD, who has stated, on camera multiple times, that his invention was being misused. He said that PCR could not determine whether someone had a viral infection.

Share Curtis Cost's Newsletter

Nonetheless, this test was being used to literally lock people in their apartment buildings for weeks. The building exits were chained and even welded shut. The supermarkets were forced to close. People were trapped in those buildings with no food or bottled water. They were left there to die. The video above shows people in Shanghai screaming from their windows that they were “starving!” If someone needed to go to the hospital, too bad, no one was allowed to leave. Even when a building caught on fire, the authorities would not allow the people to leave the building and this resulted in 10 people dying, as is shown in the video. Shanghai is one of the largest cities in the world, with about 25 million people living there; nonetheless, it too was subjected to these severe lockdown restrictions.

QUARANTINE CAMPS

Government buses and other vehicles would pull up to apartment complexes late at night and force all the people out of the buildings and onto those vehicles. They were then taken to various quarantine camps. Quarantine camps were set up all over China and they were massive facilities. The Chinese people did not have any rights! They were forced to live in small cubicles with nothing more than a bed, a sink, and a toilet. They were forced to take COVID shots as well as eat and drink whatever they were given. They were kept in those facilities for weeks or longer. Many were calling those quarantine camps “inhumane”.

In New York State, Governor Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James have been fighting aggressively for quarantine camps to be established in New York. Our New York Group has been battling against them in the courts and on the streets. Everyone needs to look at the quarantine camps in China to help them understand why they should never be allowed in New York or anywhere in America.

FORCED COVID SHOTS

The COVID injection is the most dangerous shot in the world. More people have been injured and killed by this shot than all of the other vaccines combined over the past 30 years! As reported in the video above, over 1 billion doses of the COVID injection were given to the Chinese people. Reports started coming out of people falling very sick after getting those injections and then suddenly dying! One commentator in the video referred to the situation as a “massacre!”

The hospitals could not keep up with the enormous influx of sick people. The funeral homes and the crematoriums could not keep up with all of the deaths. Many more crematoriums were set up to try to keep pace with all of the deaths that were occurring. While in America, most of the deaths linked to COVID were among the very old and the very sick. In China, on the other hand, many young people were also dying.

THE ANALYSIS

The last segment of the video focuses on the analysis by different researchers on how many people in China have died since 2020 and their estimates about how many Chinese people are still alive.

Everyone is free to do their own analysis and draw their conclusions as to how many deaths occurred and how many people are still alive in China. What is clear is that there has been a dramatic drop in the population in China. The question must be asked as to what or who was responsible for this? Are we looking at an act of nature or possibly one of the greatest crimes in human history?

Curtis Cost

Leave a comment