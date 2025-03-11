President Donald Trump gave an inspiring and historic State Of The Union address on Tuesday, March 4. He talked about tax cuts for Americans, tackling government waste and fraud, keeping men out of women’s sports and among many other things, he honored several young people, including a 13-year-old young man who has been successful in battling cancer. He shared plenty of great news that all Americans could be proud of. Unfortunately, the Democrats chose to engage in childish and disrespectful antics to try and tarnish all of the successes that the Trump Administration has had in just a matter of weeks.

Representative Al Green, stood up, waving his cane in the air, and started shouting at President Trump, as Trump was trying to speak. In doing this, Al Green disrespected the President, the Congress, and the American people.

Other Democrats, who sitting as a group, refused to stand, or clap for anything President Trump said, even when it came to tax cuts for Americans or praising young people. The Democrats made it clear that they were going to oppose Trump on anything and everything he does. By doing this, they disgraced themselves and turned many people against them, including Democrats.

The attached video shows highlights from this event as well as reactions to what happened that night.

Curtis Cost