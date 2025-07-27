Trailer - My New Book: In Search of A Good Black Woman

This is the trailer for my new book: In Search of A Good Black Woman. It is a romantic comedy guaranteed to bring hearty laughter from beginning to end.
After watching the trailer, you can use the QR Code below to pre-order a copy from my website. (All pre-ordered books will be autographed and dated)
You can also use the link:
In Search of A Good Black Woman
https://insearchofagoodblackwoman.my.canva.site/
We all need to take some time off and enjoy the gift of laughter. Please share.
Thanks!
Curtis Cost
Share this post