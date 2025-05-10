Our New York Group will once again be at the state capital in Albany, NY on May 14, 2025. We will be fighting for the rights of New Yorkers, especially with regards to medical freedom.

The speakers in the video above briefly discuss the bad bills that we oppose and the good bills we support.

We have a dynamic lineup of speakers for the rally as depicted in the flyer above. After the rally, we will be meeting with legislators to discuss the bills that we are concerned about.

There are buses that will be going to Albany. For more information about the buses and anything else, please click the two links below.

