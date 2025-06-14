The courageous nurse/whistleblower, Michelle Spencer, is once again fighting to protect babies. This time, she is focused on trying to warn the public about the dangers of the Hepatitis B vaccine being given to newborn babies. She also wants to alert parents about the fact that the Hepatitis B vaccine is completely unnecessary for babies.

In this interview, Spencer shares a wealth of information about this vaccine that most parents know nothing about. She also explains why she is now refusing to give any babies the Hepatitis B vaccine.

Myself and panelists, Laraine Abbey-Katzev and Brucha Weisberger, questioned nurse Spencer about this and related issues. This interview is dynamic and everyone should watch and share.

Curtis Cost

