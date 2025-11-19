Curtis Cost's Newsletter

Curtis Cost's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diana Mara Henry's avatar
Diana Mara Henry
10h

Wish I could have been there, and heard you talk about the publishing biz.Can't wait to read the book! Congratulations! Diana (www.IamAndre.live)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Curtis Cost and others
Michael Kane's avatar
Michael Kane
10h

CONGRATULATIONS CURTIS THIS IS AMAZING!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Curtis Cost
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Curtis Cost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture