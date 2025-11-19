On Saturday, November 15, 2025, I had my first book launch party at Sister’s Uptown Book Store and Cultural Center, located at 1942 Amsterdam Ave on the corner of West 156th in Manhattan, for my new romantic comedy: In Search of A Good Black Woman.

The event was a huge success! There was a nice crowd of people there, with some traveling from as far away as Brooklyn and Queens. Everyone had a great time! A lot of people told me that they really enjoyed the comfortable atmosphere, the refreshments, and the people they met there.

I gave a brief presentation about my book. I talked about what motivated me to write the book, the challenges I faced in bringing it to market, and the incredible positive feedback I have been receiving about it. I also shared some insights on the downside of dealing with some book publishers and other entities. In addition, I provided some tips for those who are interested in writing.

Fortunately, the audience was laughing as I told them some of the stories of things I experienced and they cheered me on. One couple actually said that my presentation was inspiring!

Alex Perez was also there, and she gave a powerful endorsement of the book. She had read the book because I had sent it to her for a review. She was very passionate about the book as she explained why she loved it so much!

I would like to extend a big thanks to Rosangel Perez for filming this event. If anyone is looking for a high-quality videographer to film events, Rosangel Perez and Alex Perez are very professional!

Also, I must give a big thanks to Sister’s Uptown Bookstore for hosting this event.

I have included some of the pictures from the book party. Please share this with your friends and networks.

Anyone interested in ordering a copy of my book can go to my website:

https://insearchofagoodblackwoman.my.canva.site

You can also use my QR CODE:

Thanks,

Curtis Cost

