Meet Renee Mitchell Candidate For NY State Assembly District 45

A storm is brewing in Brooklyn, NY, as newcomer Renee Mitchell attempts to win the NY State Assembly for District 45 from Michael Novakhov, a Republican, who is Russian and for 20 years was a radio host in Russia. Renee Mitchell is running as an independent, just as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. chose to do. She is an activist who has been fighting for the rights of struggling New Yorkers for over 30 years, and her impact has stretched across America. Furthermore, she has received multiple awards from the city and state for her efforts.

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Renee is tired of seeing the lack of action on the part of this politician and the two parties in general. She reveals, in this interview, that she is a strong supporter of parental rights when it comes to making health decisions for their children and especially with regards to vaccines.

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Ms. Mitchell is also a strong supporter of fired city workers such as teachers, police, firemen and others who lost their jobs because they refused to take the COVID shot. She outlines the steps she would take to help them get their jobs back with backpay.

Ms. Mitchell is also very concerned with the plight of the homeless as well as those living in shelters. Taxpayers would be shocked to learn that these shelters are being given $5,000 per month for each person in a shelter! For that much money, each homeless person could be living in a luxury apartment with multiple rooms. Instead, they are living in unsanitary, roach-infested, and rat-infested facilities! This is only one of the many issues that Ms. Mitchel wants to draw the public’s attention to and take action on.

Ms. Mitchel is in the process of rallying public support for her campaign, starting with building grassroots support. She feels that her opponent is out of touch with his constituents and not addressing their concerns. She wants real changes for the people, which she has been working on for decades.

Curtis Cost

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