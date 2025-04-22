United States Attorney General Pam Bondi is investigating allegations that New York State Attorney General Letitia James engaged in mortgage fraud. If true, this represents a massive scandal, especially given the fact that Letitia James ran for her current office on the campaign of “getting” Donald Trump and suing him into bankruptcy. She did eventually charge President Trump with the bogus claim of mortgage fraud, resulting in his being hit with a $450 million judgment, which he is appealing.

Specifically, it is alleged that in the early 1980s, Letitia James applied for a mortgage loan on a property in Brooklyn, which she claimed that the building only had 4 units, even though government records showed that it was a 5-unit building. By making this false claim, she was able to secure a more favorable mortgage with lower interest rates and a lower down payment. It is further alleged that she continued to sign mortgage applications over the years, continuing to maintain that the building only had 4-units.

Furthermore, it is alleged that she actually wrote on a mortgage application that her father was her husband! By doing this, it made it easier for her to get the mortgage she was seeking and with better loan terms. More recently, it is alleged that Letitia James bought a house in Virginia and she listed it as her permanent residence, even though she was the Attorney General of New York State, and by law, she had to have New York as her legal residence. Again, there were advantages in terms of the mortgage by claiming that the Virginia property would be her permanent residence.

It's because of these and other concerns that has led to the case being referred to The US Attorney General's office which is conducting an investigation on Letitia James and whether or not she has committed mortgage fraud.

Analysts have pointed out that if Letitia James is found guilty, she could be facing up to 30 years in prison and she could be looking at fines potentially up to $1 million. There are already calls for New York State to take away Letitia James’s lawyer's license. This is because if she is guilty of those allegations it would mean that she had not lived up to the ethical standards of New York State lawyers in addition to engaging in a criminal act. There are also calls for her to resign her position as Attorney General of New York State.

Since we're talking about her signing official documents that are in the public records, it is hard to imagine what her defense could be. In one interview that she gave recently on this issue, she said that the allegations were “baseless” but she refused to outright deny the specific charges.

Given how merciless Attorney General Letitia James was in her ridiculous pursuit of President Donald Trump, many are calling what is unfolding pure “Karma” and that she deserves the exact same relentless treatment. Letitia James went after President Trump claiming that he somehow defrauded bankers by overvaluing his net worth. This was despite the fact that Trump paid the money back to the banks on time and in full! Furthermore, there were no complaints from those banks and they even testified on the behalf of President Trump. None of this mattered to Letitia James and she continued her legal actions against him. Now She is facing serious allegations, ironically for the same things that she claimed that President Trump was guilty of.

While this mortgage scandal is bad enough, it is nothing compared to some of the other things that Letitia James is responsible for. Most people do not know that for years, Letitia James has been aggressively fighting for the establishment of quarantine camps in New York State. To the average New Yorker and the average American, such a thing seems ludicrous, but the fact remains that those New Yorkers who have been researching this and fighting against it including attorney Bobbie Anne Cox, Who filed a lawsuit against the establishment of quarantine camps in New York, this is very real and terrifying.

Most people also do not know that Letitia James actually sponsored a drag queen story hour in Manhattan. She supported men dressing up like scary women, and sometimes in provocative outfits, in front of small children. It is mind-boggling to imagine that an attorney general would participate in such corruption of the values of small children. I talked about these and other things she has done that is published in one of my substacks, which you can view her:

