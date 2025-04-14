The courageous health freedom fighters of Idaho just pulled off a miracle! Somehow, they managed to get a law passed that put an end to all current and future medical intervention mandates!

Here is the even more amazing part of what they did: this new law is not limited to vaccines! It applies to all current and potential future medical interventions. These include: face masks, tests, treatments, and other medical interventions as discussed in the video above.

In my interview with some of the leaders who spearheaded this victory, I asked them how did they do it. Their answers were stunning and enlightening! Please watch this video to the end! They outlined a blueprint that health freedom fighters across the country can use in their efforts to change the laws in their states.

I also had a panel of experts to ask them questions which helped to further uncover the details of what they did to bring about this legal miracle.

Please share this important presentation with your networks and encourage them to subscribe to my Substack for more dynamic reports including an upcoming interview that I will be doing with Leslie Manookian. She is the woman who brought an end to face masks being required on airplanes. She was also instrumental in bringing about the Idaho victory.

Curtis Cost

Below are the contact links to reach out to the speakers in this presentation:

CONTACTS

Rob Beiswenger – Idaho State Representative

Idaho4Rob.com

https://www.idaho4rob.com/

Miste Karlfeldt

Miste@healthfreedomIdaho.com

https://healthfreedomidaho.com/

Alix Mayer – Chairman Free Now Foundation

chairman@freenowfoundation.org

https://freenowfoundation.org/

Larain Abbey Katzev

laraine@betterfoodforbetterkids.org

https://betterfoodforbetterkids.org/

James Thorp MD, Author of: Sacrfice

Available on Barnes & Noble and Amazon

https://vaccinesaredangerous.blogspot.com/

