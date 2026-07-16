Curtis Cost's Newsletter

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John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
Jul 16

We need more of these Doctors in all of our communities !!!

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Katy Mejia's avatar
Katy Mejia
Jul 17

Great work! Also wanted to share the documentary I made about my incredible Homebirth midwife Nubia. Birth does not have to be scary or dangerous https://thingsarechanging.com/birth-from-the-earth-short-film/

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