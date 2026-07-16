Holistic Women Speak Out - Health Crisis Black Community
This is a very dynamic forum that everyone will benefit from. I was able to get 3 women who practice holistic health to help people overcome specific conditions using natural treatments.
I encourage everyone to have a pen and paper handy because what they reveal is dramatic. Please share with others.
Curtis Cost
We need more of these Doctors in all of our communities !!!
Great work! Also wanted to share the documentary I made about my incredible Homebirth midwife Nubia. Birth does not have to be scary or dangerous https://thingsarechanging.com/birth-from-the-earth-short-film/