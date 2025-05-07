I interviewed Alix Mayer, Chairman of the Free Now Foundation, who is having a major fundraiser on Saturday, May 10, to end vaccine mandates in California.

Mayer has been in this fight against mandated vaccines for many years. She is a brilliant and powerful warrior who is willing to take on the big fights! In this interview she talks about the keynote speaker at the fundraiser, who is none other than Del Bigtree (Emmy-winning journalist, charismatic host of THE HIGHWIRE, and CEO of MAHA Action). Those who are in the health freedom movement are aware of the courageous efforts of Del Bigtree to help inform the public about the potential dangers of vaccines. He is a dynamic speaker! Del Bigtree will be joined by the brilliant medical researcher Steve Kirsch and others.

Share

In this interview, Mayer explains why it is so urgent to end all vaccine mandates and return freedom of choice to parents and the general public. For example, she discussed the autism epidemic sweeping across America. She notes that right now, about one out of every 31 children are autistic. The situation with boys is far worse and in California about 1 in 12 children are autistic and that number is expected to get worse and could reach 1 in every 2 children being autistic. She made it clear that there is more than sufficient evidence linking autism to vaccines. Mayer also discussed the impact that the high rates of autism is having on schools and families. Her summary was dynamic and everyone needs to hear it!

Share Curtis Cost's Newsletter

If her rganization’s lawsuit is successful, it will not only impact California, but the entire country! Groups across America could potentially use it to eliminate vaccine mandates in other states.

Mayer also emphasized that the event will be fun! There will be delicious food, live music and a great opportunity to network with likeminded people.

If you are in California, please try to attend. If you can’t make it, then please consider making a donation to Free Now Foundation.

More information, including how to register for this event, is shared on the Free Now Substack: Free Now Foundation Fundraiser https://substack.com/home/post/p-162514492

Curtis Cost

Leave a comment