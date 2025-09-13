Curtis Cost's Newsletter

Curtis Cost's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
George Jacobs's avatar
George Jacobs
4h

Thank you for this, Curtis! One of his often stated wishes is that we, all of us, would speak respectfully to each other, discuss the issues in concert and listen to each other's voices and opinions.

I was particularly saddened by Bernie Sanders' tirade. Those two have so much in common and Bernie is blind to it. Both were denied by the DNC– they hoisted Hillary and back-roomed Biden. Both had a better chance at beating Trump. Both had a real platform that echoed the words of Abraham Lincoln– a government of the people, by the people and for the people.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Her Indoors's avatar
Her Indoors
8h

How about asking Ted Kuntz of Vaccine Choice Canada onto your panel? Plus Meryl Dorey of Australia Vaccine Network? Both powerful voices who've known their stuff for decades.

Plus any parents of a vax injured child - there's a long queue of them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Curtis Cost and others
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Curtis Cost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture