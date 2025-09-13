Recently, Mr. Robert F. Kennedy Jr - Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), has been viciously attacked by certain members of Congress and others. Their tone was not only disgraceful but disrespectful. The Kennedy family has a long legacy of helping ordinary people, and for decades, RFK Jr has continued that tradition in various capacities and now as the Secretary of HHS.
The senators who were attacking Mr. Kennedy were more interested in giving speeches rather than allowing enough time for him to respond to their accusations. The public deserves to have a balanced perspective on the work of Mr. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., including his work at HHS. With that goal in mind, I assembled an outstanding panel of experts to share their perspectives on RFK Jr. This forum is dynamic and contains a wealth of information that most are not aware of.
Curtis Cost
Thank you for this, Curtis! One of his often stated wishes is that we, all of us, would speak respectfully to each other, discuss the issues in concert and listen to each other's voices and opinions.
I was particularly saddened by Bernie Sanders' tirade. Those two have so much in common and Bernie is blind to it. Both were denied by the DNC– they hoisted Hillary and back-roomed Biden. Both had a better chance at beating Trump. Both had a real platform that echoed the words of Abraham Lincoln– a government of the people, by the people and for the people.
How about asking Ted Kuntz of Vaccine Choice Canada onto your panel? Plus Meryl Dorey of Australia Vaccine Network? Both powerful voices who've known their stuff for decades.
Plus any parents of a vax injured child - there's a long queue of them.