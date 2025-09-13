Recently, Mr. Robert F. Kennedy Jr - Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), has been viciously attacked by certain members of Congress and others. Their tone was not only disgraceful but disrespectful. The Kennedy family has a long legacy of helping ordinary people, and for decades, RFK Jr has continued that tradition in various capacities and now as the Secretary of HHS.

The senators who were attacking Mr. Kennedy were more interested in giving speeches rather than allowing enough time for him to respond to their accusations. The public deserves to have a balanced perspective on the work of Mr. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., including his work at HHS. With that goal in mind, I assembled an outstanding panel of experts to share their perspectives on RFK Jr. This forum is dynamic and contains a wealth of information that most are not aware of.

Curtis Cost

