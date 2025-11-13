BOOK LAUNCH PARTY

For those of you who live in the New York City area, you are invited to my book launch party!

Share

Share Curtis Cost's Newsletter

FOR: My new romantic comedy -

In Search of A Good Black Woman

WHEN: This Saturday, November 15, 2025

WHERE: Sister’s Uptown Bookstore

1942 Amsterdam Avenue

Corner of West 156th Street

New York, NY 10467

(212) 862-3680

TIME: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

CONFIRM: If you have not confirmed yet, please do so and indicate how many people will be joining you.

There will be music and refreshments. It will be fun and great networking!

Thanks,

Curtis Cost

curtiscost@gmail.com

Leave a comment